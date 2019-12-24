Work on Jagannath Colony park going on in full swing

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work to develop a park at Jagannath Colony in the city, which was stopped midway by the contractor, has commenced in full swing now. Work on the park was started in August 2017 and Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) had set a target to complete it within one year. However, the contactor stopped the work midway after de-silting the water body near the park.

Assistant Executive Engineer of SMC Bipin Bihari Mohanty said at present, work on two ghat points adjoining the water body is underway. A total of three ghat points will be developed on the spot. This apart, strengthening of the embankment of the water body besides work on the walking track is going on in full pace, he said.

Moreover, landscaping along with installation of children play equipment will be done at the park. Apart from this, concrete benches will be constructed on the embankment and decorative lights installed. There is also a provision of constructing toilets and providng water supply in the park. Citing reason for delay in completion of the work, Mohanty said the SMC had floated composite tender for developing the park at Jagannath Colony and beautification of others including Padma Keshari Park at Mudipada, Children’s Park at Sriram Vihar in Burla and Children Park at Hirakud.

However, the contractor failed to complete it on time. However, the beautification work of the three parks has been completed and work for development of the park at Jagannath Colony is on. If everything goes as per plans, the park will be ready within five months.

The entire area, including the water body, is being developed into a proper park at an estimated cost of around `90 lakh under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.