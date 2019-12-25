Colourful start to Gopalpur Beach Fest

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gopalpur Beach Festival began on a colourful note at the seaside town in Ganjam district on Tuesday afternoon.Inaugurating the five-day cultural extravaganza, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said steps have been taken for promotion of various places of tourism importance and industry in Ganjam to provide employment opportunities to local youths.

Addressing a huge gathering on the beach, he said Gopalpur, Tampara and Rambha have already found a prominent place in tourism map of Odisha. The Chief Minister also wished the gathering a prosperous New Year and released a souvenir ‘Shamuka’ on the occasion.

Naveen spent around 45 minutes at the festival and also inaugurated Kalinga Herbal fair and Palishree Mela. Among others, Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Surya Narayan Patra, Ministers Ashok Panda and Bikram Keshari Arukh, MPs Chandrasekhar Sahu and Pramila Bisoi, MLAs Pradeep Panigrahy, Bikram Panda, Srikant Sahu, Subash Behera and Purna Chandra Swain were present. As many 200 stalls have been opened on the beach for the festival which will continue till December 28. The district administration had put in place elaborate security arrangements for the event.