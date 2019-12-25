Home States Odisha

Four held in ganja trade-cash seizure case

Seeing the jawans, driver of the vehicle fled while two others were detained.

Published: 25th December 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 11:14 AM

Ganja, MArijuana

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/JEYPORE : Machkund police arrested four persons allegedly involved in ganja trade after seizure of Rs 51.17 lakh from an SUV near Kodrimalaput, on Tuesday.  DIG (south western range) Shefeen Ahamed said there were reports that the money was being carried for purchasing ganja. The numberless SUV was going from Jeypore to Lamtaput when BSF jawans intercepted it near Kondri Maliguda, four km away from Lamtaput block. 

Seeing the jawans, driver of the vehicle fled while two others were detained. On searching the vehicle, jawans found cash of different denominations hidden in gunny bags. When questioned about source of the money, the two persons could not give satisfactory reply. BSF jawans handed over the money and the two persons to Machkund police.

During interrogation, the duo provided information of two others involved in carrying the cash who were nabbed from nearby areas. The four informed police that one Dharmendra Gupta of Kosagumuda in Nabarangpur district had given them the money to buy ganja from Munchingput in Andhra Pradesh. Police said the four were involved in ganja smuggling and Gupta has been purchasing the contraband with their help. While one of the four accused has an NDPS case pending against him in Nandapur police station, police said Gupta also has links with ganja mafia and farmers of the region. 

The four are Bhagban Hantal, Bijay Khemundu, Sada Bisoi and Jagdual Saha. While Bhagban and Bijay belong to Gatruguda village under Munchinguda police limits of Andhra Pradesh, Sada hails from Neeladriguda village and Jagdual is a native of Kosagumuda, both under Nabarangpur district. They were forwarded to court on Tuesday.

TAGS
ganja trade Ganja case
