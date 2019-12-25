Home States Odisha

Illegal registration: Farmers blocked from selling paddy

A large number of irregularities in farmers registration for paddy procurement are coming to  fore in Koraput district following an investigation by State Civil Supply Corporation. 

Published: 25th December 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

paddy fields, farmers, paddy

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  A large number of irregularities in farmers registration for paddy procurement are coming to fore in Koraput district following an investigation by State Civil Supply Corporation. While 30 ghost farmers were found in the LAMPS list last week, 199 more farmers have now been found to have illegally registered their names twice for selling both paddy seeds and paddy. Names of these farmers have been blocked in the Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS) by the Corporation.

As per reports, the Seeds Corporation office in Jeypore had asked seed growers of the district for supplying seeds of different paddy varieties for the ensuing Kharif crop season. As many as 314 seed growers registered their names with Odisha State Seeds Corporation Limited to provide seeds after harvesting of the crop. However, it was found that many of the farmers also registered their names in local LAMPS to sell their paddy stock although they had registered for supplying seeds.  Some seed growers also managed to get tokens for selling paddy in the mandis.

As per procurement norms, a farmer can either sell paddy or seeds to Government agencies. Following allegations in this regard by a group of farmers, District Civil Supply Officer verified the names in both Odisha State Seeds Corporation Limited and P-PAS and found 199 farmers who registered for both selling paddy seeds and paddy. 

Their names were immediately blocked in the P-PAS to prevent tokens being generated for procurement.
“It is illegal to allow these farmers to participate in paddy procurement as this would delay procurement of paddy from genuine farmers. In fact, these farmers buy paddy below minimum support price from farmers of other villages and after getting tokens, they sell the stock in mandis whereas their own crops are already sold to the Seed Corporation”, said District Civil Supply Officer, Tularam Nayak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
paddy selling blocked
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp