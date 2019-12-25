JSW office ransacked by jobless engineers

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Hundreds of unemployed engineers on Tuesday ransacked the office of JSW Steel accusing the firm of not fulfilling its promise of providing jobs to locals.The irate engineering graduates, gathered under the banner of Student Organisation of Biju Patnaik University (SOBU), allegedly entered the port office of JSW Steel forcibly and damaged furniture and computers and also vandalised a car.

JSW Steel, which is planning to set up a steel plant on the land vacated by Posco, is not giving priority to local engineers in employment, they said and went on to stage a demonstration in front of Paradip Model police station later.

Earlier in October, the engineering graduates had staged a similar demonstration. Subsequently, a meeting was chaired by ADM, Paradip Kanhu Charan Dhir on October 16 to resolve the issues. During discussions, SOBU members had alleged that JSW has been ignoring local engineers during recruitment even though they possess the required skills.

Contractors hired by the company are engaging non-Odia workers. JSW has even ignored local youths in the unskilled sector, they had said adding, global contractors too have adopted a similar attitude. After the meeting, Vice-President (Projects), JSW Paradip Terminal Praveen Jhanji had assured to fulfil their demands. After the discussion, the district administration had instructed contractors engaged by JSW, Paradip Terminal to give priority to local youths in employment.

However, the youths alleged that two months after the meeting, nothing has been done by the company to fulfil its promise. Paradip Model IIC Rajani Kant Samal said basing on an FIR lodged by JSW authorities, a case has been registered against as many as 200 persons. Police have arrested 10 persons and efforts are on to nab the other accused, the IIC added.