Kingpin provides clues on Pangolin trade

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The officials of Athagarh forest division have started investigation into the online pangolin smuggling racket based on the information provided by alleged kingpin of the trade Madhab Chandra Patra. Patra, who was arrested by Athagarh forest division recently, was taken on one-day remand by the forest officials on Monday.

He has reportedly informed the officials that 10 other persons including one from Goa are involved in the smuggling racket.While all the 17 persons, including Patra, arrested so far were largely involved in smuggling within the State especially, Athagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj, the information about more people involved in the racket is expected to help the forest officials in unearthing the entire inter-State syndicate which is suspected to have international link.

The forest division has already launched a manhunt to apprehend 30 others, who are involved in the smuggling racket but are still at large.“The chain of this trafficking is suspected to have link with places outside India, as the demand for Pangolin is more in China, Myanmar and Vietnam. While the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) is looking into the inter-State and international aspect, our investigation is also continuing to nab the others who involved in the illegal trade within our jurisdiction and extract more information from them,” said DFO Sasmita Lenka.They have also found that some of the accused were also doing illegal trading of old currencies. “We will inform police in this regard for further investigation,” the DFO said.