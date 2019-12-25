Lone tusker keeps Forest officials on tenterhooks   

By Express News Service

TALCHER : A tusker, which sneaked into Talcher from neighbouring Parjang of Dhenkanal district five days back, continues to keep Forest officials on toes by refusing to leave the coal town.All efforts to drive away the jumbo into the forests of Parjang have been defeated as it refuses to leave the area. Though the elephant had damaged some houses in Santhapara village after entering Talcher on December 20 night, no one has been injured or killed. In March this year, the same elephant had killed a man at Sharma Chowk here.

On Monday, the pachyderm stayed put in the forest near Dera creating panic in the nearby areas. Later in the night, it moved to Baghuabole area from where it marched towards TTPS ash pond. Sources said till Tuesday evening, the tusker was holed up near the ash pond under the watch of Forest personnel.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Basudeb Nayak said, “Since all attempts to drive the elephant away from the area have failed, it is difficult to predict whether it will return to Parjang or enter deep into the town. However, Forest personnel are keeping a close watch on its movements since December 20.”

Meanwhile, senior Forest officials are mulling to shift the tusker if it continues to remain holed up in Talcher. They are also planning to attach a radio collar around the neck of the pachyderm to track its movement. “We have decided to fix a radio collar on the tusker and if necessary, we will translocate it after tranquillisation if it stays put near human habitations and continues to destroy property,” said Divisional Forest Officer of Angul V Kartik .

Woman trampled to death

Bargaon(Sundargarh): A 58-year-old woman was trampled to death by an elephant inside a forest near Patuabeda village within Bargaon police limits here on Monday evening. She was identified as Uro Naik. Uro and her husband had gone to their farmland situated inside the forest. In the evening, the husband returned back to village but the woman stayed back to collect firewood.

However, she did not return in the night. On Tuesday, villagers found Uro’s mutilated body lying near the farmland. Police said prima facie, it appeared that the woman was killed by an elephant. The Forest department provided an ex-gratia of `10,000 to the woman’s family. An unnatural death case has been registered and the body sent for autopsy.