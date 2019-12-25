Home States Odisha

Mo Chhatua web app to ensure quality

The THR is an unique model as it enables the participation of SHGs at the grassroots level to combat malnutrition among women and children.

BHUBANESWAR:  As a follow up of the State Government’s 5T initiative, Women and Child Development Department is piloting the Mo Chhatua web application, management information system and mobile app to ensure transparency and accountability and enforce quality in the Take Home Ration (THR) management.Official sources said THR is prepared in 72,587 anganwadi centres (AWCs) of the State and under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programme supplied to over 25 lakh beneficiaries who include pregnant women, nursing mothers, children aged six months to three years and severely underweight children aged six months to six years.

The THR is an unique model as it enables the participation of SHGs at the grassroots level to combat malnutrition among women and children. It is for the fifth month in succession that ingredients of THR have been mixed across the State on a fixed day, 23rd of every month. Senior officers of the district administration including collectors, additional district magistrates and ICDS functionaries visit the THR producing SHGs to monitor mixing of ingredients in the right proportion.

Official sources maintained that to ensure superior quality and proper quantity of THR, the distribution takes place in all the anganwadi centres under close supervision of the State officials as well as district administration across Odisha.

Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti department maintained in a release that stringent steps are being taken for maintaining transparency and better accountability at every step while increasing nutritional standards of beneficiaries under Supplementary Nutrition Programme.

