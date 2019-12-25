Puri temple open on solar eclipse

By Express News Service

PURI: The district administration is all set to host thousands of tourists and pilgrims who will be flocking to Sri Jagannath Temple to have darshan of the Trinity on Wednesday.As the Garbhagruha doors would remain open throughout Wednesday in view of the solar eclipse, it would be a golden opportunity for visitors to have darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings for the entire day. Special nitees and rituals of the deities would be observed from Thursday early morning.

Meanwhile, the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration has completed raising of the huge canopy over the long steel barricades and introduced the queue system on Monday. While decorative trees and flower vases were installed for beautification, the road leading to the Lion’s Gate has been painted with anti-heat coatings.

Special arrangements are being made to illuminate the Simhadwar area and main streets of the town while repair work of roads is underway. Adequate police arrangements have been made and a major part of the town was brought under CCTV surveillance. After a brief hiccup, train services, which were hit due to violence in West Bengal over NRC and CAA, have resumed. All the trains from West Bengal had been cancelled for two days.