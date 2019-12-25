RAS for power sector employees in 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a New Year gift to employees of electricity sector, Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra on Tuesday assured the members of Odisha State Electricity Employees Federation that its demand of providing employment under rehabilitation assistance scheme (RAS) will be implemented in 2020.The Minister said 70 per cent work on the proposed rehabilitation assistance scheme has been completed and a final decision will be taken at a high-level committee shortly.

Addressing the State-level convention of the Federation affiliated to Biju Sharmika Samukhya, the labour wing of BJD, Mishra said the State Government is fully committed to fulfil this longstanding demand of providing job to an eligible member of the family of an employee who dies in harness.

Complimenting employees of the power sector for speedy restoration of power supply after cyclone Fani, BJD MP Amar Patnaik said he will do his best to convince the State Government to take due measures for regularisation of ad-hoc employees and contractual workers.

Energy Secretary Bishnupada Sethi said demands of the federation is under consideration of the Government. The meeting presided by secretary general of Biju Sharmika Samukya Subash Singh was addressed by former MLA Debasis Samantray and president of federation Rajeev Mohanty.