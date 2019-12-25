Road mishap on NH-55 kills four  

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Four people were killed and as many sustained grievous injuries after their SUV collided with a bus on NH-55 at Katada on Tuesday. The deceased are Laxmi Dhruba, Kiran Namdeb, Sumana Dhrub Deb and Prakhar Namdeb. All four belonged to Raipur.

The injured were first rushed to a local hospital and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for treatment.Jarapada IIC Pradip Pradhan said the mishap took place at around 3 am. As many as 10 people were in the SUV. They were travelling from Raipur to Puri. The bus, which was coming from Bhubaneswar to IB Thermal, has been seized. The driver, however, fled the spot.