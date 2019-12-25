Home States Odisha

Sand artist Sudarshan seeks new record with 3D Santa sculpture

Like all his sculptures that aimed at creating awareness on various social issues, this one with the message ‘Go Green’ urged people to plant more trees. It took him 10 hours to complete the sculpture

Published: 25th December 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 11:10 AM

Sand sculptor Sudarshan Patnaik at Marina Beach in the city.

Sand sculptor Sudarshan Patnaik at Marina Beach in the city. (Photo | D Sa/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik added yet another feather to his cap by creating an impressive three-dimensional sand sculpture of Santa Claus on the eve of Christmas celebration in Puri on Tuesday.The artist claimed that the sculpture that was created over an area of 2500 sq ft using colourful sand, is world’s largest three-dimensional image of Santa. He depicts Santa offering plants to people.

Like all his sculptures that aimed at creating awareness on various social issues, this one with the message ‘Go Green’ urged people to plant more trees. It took him 10 hours to complete the sculpture with the help of his students.

“Temperature of earth is increasing every day and we should be planting more and more trees to save the planet”, said the eminent artist who has been creating sculptures of Santa Claus for the last 13 years on the even of Christmas.

