Home States Odisha

Tata Power bags CESU, three discoms put on bid

The pre-bid (investors) meeting is scheduled on January 3, 2020 for the bidders who have purchased the RFP document till that date.

Published: 25th December 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

As electricity is the prime driver of State’s development, the government has attached high priority on the uninterrupted power supply.

For representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After Tata Power took over the Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) for distribution and retail supply of electricity in five circles, process has been initiated for sale of three other distribution companies. Initiating the privatisation drive of three distribution companies once owned and operated by erstwhile Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra), the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has engaged Crisil, an internationally reputed credit rating company, as transaction advisor for the sale of Southern Electricity Supply Company (SOUTHCO) and Western Electricity Supply Company (WESCO).

Another global consultancy firm Deloitte India is the advisor for the privatisation of North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha (NESCO). The request for proposal (RFP) documents to participate in the competitive bidding are on sale from November 28, 2019 and will continue till February 6, 2020. The pre-bid (investors) meeting is scheduled on January 3, 2020 for the bidders who have purchased the RFP document till that date.

The last date of submission of bids will be five weeks from the date of issue of revised RFP documents/ clarifications, if any, by the Commission after taking into account the pre-bid queries, sources in the commission said. Interested bidders will have to deposit `5 lakh along with GST at 18 per cent for purchase of RFP documents.

3 discoms put on bid

In case of NESCO, the last date of sale of RFP is January 6 and due date for submitting bids is January 15, the OERC notice said. While SOUTHCO supplies power to consumers in the distribution circles of Behrampur, Aska, Bhanjanagar, Jeypore and Rayagada, WESCO area of operation covers the distribution circles of Rourkela, Burla, Bargarh, Balangir and Bhawanipatna. NESCO supplies electricity to the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur and Bhadrak.

The potential sales would be the first transaction since 2003 privatisation of power distribution in Delhi. The distribution licence of the three Discoms were revoked by the Commission on March 4, 2015 as they failed to meet the licence agreement. OERC, exercising its powers under the Electricity Act, 2003, vests the management and control of the three companies with their assets with the Chairman-Cum-Managing Director, GRIDCO in the interest of consumers and the public at large.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Power Tata Power bags CESU
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp