Team to probe old age pension, PMAY fraud   

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as the Congress threatened to intensify protest over irregularities in distribution of old age pension and housing units under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana ( PMAY) in different panchayats of Tirtol block, the district administration has formed a nine-member team to probe the embezzlement of funds.The team will submit its report within seven days basing on which necessary action will take against those involved in the fraud.

In Tirtol block, many people in the age group of 40 to 50 years have received old age pension while genuine elderly beneficiaries are still waiting to avail the benefit. Sources said ineligible beneficiaries have received the pension by paying bribe to block officials and elected representatives and producing fake voter identity card which shows their age above 60 years.

In Gopalpur panchayat, 43-year-old Amiya Ranjan Swain of Ward number 11 and his wife Nirupama (42) have availed old age pension by producing fake certificates. Similarly, Ward member Badal Swain (53) of Arana village and his wife 39-year-old Sarojini, Atulya Swain (56) of Kirtanpur and his wife Menaka (53) and many others have received pension by manipulating their date of birth and producing fake voter identity cards.

Aggrieved over the fraud, hundreds of genuine beneficiaries had approached the authorities concerned including the elected representatives but to no avail.In Sanra, a beneficiary Smruti Kanta Sahoo alleged that Surendra Das, husband of sarpanch Sasmita Das, and Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) of the panchayat demanded bribe for to include his name in the PMAY list.

Surendra in connivance with block officials and the GRS has collected `500 to `1000 from each beneficiary for providing housing units under PMAY, he alleged. Sources said police have registered a case against Surendra in this regard after receiving an FIR from Tirtol Block Development Officer (BDO).

Alleging large-scale irregularities in disbursement of benefits under different Government schemes, president of District Congress Committee Natabar Barik urged the district administration to conduct an inquiry.

If no action is taken against the erring officials and elected representatives, the party will take to the streets, Barik warned.Meanwhile, Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra has directed Project Director, DRDA Saroj Kant Mohanty and Tirtol BDO Ranjan Kumar Parida to probe into the allegations. A nine-member team has been formed to investigate into the irregularities in distribution of old age pension and PMAY benefits.