Vice-Prez to open BPCL bottling plant on Friday in Odisha  

The stage is set for inauguration of  LPG Bottling Plant of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Barkani village of Balangir district on Friday.

BALANGIR: The stage is set for inauguration of  LPG Bottling Plant of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Barkani village of Balangir district on Friday. Informing this to mediapersons on Tuesday, BPCL State Head (Odisha and Jharkhand) Sanjay Sharma, said this will be the second LPG bottling plant of BPCL in the State, the first being in Khurda.

While foundation stone of the plant was laid on May 21, 2018 by Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, it was completed within 19 months and would be inaugurated by Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu.Sharma said the plant spread over 23 acres will have the capacity to produce 42 lakh cylinders per year.

It will provide LPG cylinders to consumers of Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Sonepur Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Nuapada. The inaugural ceremony will also see presence of Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Pradhan, MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo and Member of Legislative Assembly Narasingha Mishra. 

