BJP asks Odisha CM to explain his government’s performance

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to explain his Government’s achievements in the last 20 years. The poser of BJP to BJD president came a day before the celebration of the 23rd foundation day of the regional party.

“In the development index, Odisha is behind many States despite the BJD being in power since its formation. The State Government has not been able to fulfil the basic needs of the people,” said State BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty.

Twenty years is a long time but the BJD government has failed to keep its promise to provide irrigation to at least 35 per cent of arable land in each of the 134 blocks, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to convert all kucha houses to pucca with all facilities, including drinking water by March 2022.

The State has to construct more than 30 lakh houses which seems impossible.

He said the State Government’s claim of achieving significant growth appears hollow as the people are still dependant on other States to meet their demands for onion, potato, egg and fish.