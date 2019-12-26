BJP won’t backtrack on NRC implementation, says Suresh Pujari

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) is essential for the security and self-respect of the country, said BJP national secretary and Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari on Wednesday. Addressing media persons here, Pujari said NRC is an ideological issue for the BJP-led Government at the Centre which would not backtrack on its commitment to implement it.

Intruders are availing all the benefits in the country and political parties are using them as vote bank. The number of Bangladeshi intruders is increasing alarmingly in West Bengal and the State is staring at a Kashmir-like situation. It is the need of the hour to identify them through NRC and deport them. NRC is in the interest of the nation, he said.

Shedding light on the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), Pujari said it is a historical law. All the arguments being made against the CAA are not acceptable under any circumstances. “The CAA is not against any Indian. Some political parties are spreading wrong information about the Act,” he said.

Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis are minority communities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan which are Islamic countries. Members of these communities were forced to leave these countries and came to India due to religious persecution. “Isn’t it a noble initiative to award citizenship to the persecuted individuals?” Pujari questioned.

He informed that BJP has identified as many as one lakh places across the country to hold meetings and educate people about the CAA. Moreover, door-to-door campaign will also be conducted on the issue.

Replying to a question on the prevailing economic slowdown in the country, he said strong corrective measures including demonetisation and implementation of GST are bound to have a side effect on the economy. However, the slowdown is temporary and it will be reversed gradually.

Pujari said various measures will be put in place to revive the economy in next budget session. The economy will be streamlined within three months after the next budget, he asserted.