Christmas celebrated with fervour in southern districts of Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/JEYPORE: Christmas was celebrated with fervour in the southern districts of the State on Tuesday. Thousands of people thronged churches, which were decorated with lights, candles and Christmas trees in Gajapati, Kandhamal and Ganjam districts for special prayers.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in the communally sensitive areas of Kandhamal district.

As many as 10 platoons of the police force were deployed in Daringibadi and Brahmanigan to avert any untoward incident.

Members of Jay Jagannath Group of Odisha led by its president Ranjana Mishra distributed sweets, chocolates, biscuits and toys among patients admitted to the paediatrics ward of MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

A programme to create awareness on child marriage was organised by students of Zoology department of RN Degree College, Dura at Markandi village under the supervision of HoD Usharani Brahma.

Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu and MLA Bikram Panda wished people on the occasion.

In Koraput, candle rallies and mass prayers were held across the district. Devout Christians thronged churches in Koraput, Jeypore, Kotpad and Kunduli to offer prayers.