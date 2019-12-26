Home States Odisha

Elephant herd kills woman in Bangiriposi

This is the second such incident of a person being killed by elephants in Baripada Territorial forest division in a month.

Published: 26th December 2019 10:10 AM

A house damaged by the elephant herd



By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A herd of five elephants from Similipal National Park trampled an elderly woman to death near Goshanipal village in Bangiriposi area of Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday morning.
The victim was identified as 66-year-old Snehalata Sethi of Goshanipal. Sources said Snehalata had gone to attend nature’s call near Katra river when she ran into the herd. She died on the spot after being trampled by the jumbos. This is the second such incident of a person being killed by elephants in Baripada Territorial forest division in a month.

Following the incident, panic-stricken locals remained indoors and refused to venture out for several hours in fear of the herd. They accused the Forest officials of not keeping a watch on movement of the jumbos and putting in place precautionary measures to prevent frequent human-elephant encounters in Bangiriposi area. “The woman’s death could have been averted had the Forest officials been alert,” the locals said.
On being informed, Forest personnel led by Ranger Tapan Das and Bangiriposi IIC Dayanidhi Das rushed to spot. While police seized the woman’s body and sent it to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital for autopsy after registering a case, Forest officials provided compensation of Rs 40, 000 to the bereaved family.

On November 27, a 55-year-old woman, Sita Marandi, was trampled to death outside her house by two tuskers in Kusumpura village within Baisinga police limits.

Meanwhile, a herd of 22 elephants from Dalma forest in Jharkhand are wreaking havoc in Karanjia sub-division for the last four days. The herd has destroyed acres of paddy and other crops besides damaging many houses. Locals said the elephants are frequenting human habitations in search of food.

Three days back, the elephants damaged the house of one Ashok Singh in Panashi village under Sukuli block.

The herd has also damaged a school building in Rautalipata village and destroyed vegetable crops of Keshab Chandra Mohanta, Sambhunath Mohanta, Pandu Mohanta, Dulogobinda Mohanta and Kamalakanta Mohanta. Sources said the elephants are staying put in the forest near the village during the daytime and sneaking into human habitation after nightfall.

Forest officials said efforts are underway to drive away from the elephants from Karanjia. The herd is now holed up in Mahilasoli forest. The movement of these elephants is being constantly monitored, they added.

Picnickers face jumbo wrath over loud music

Baripada: Picnickers had to face the wrath of a Forest department sheltered elephant ‘Bablu’, who went on a rampage after being irked over loud music being played by them at Sitakund in Similipal National Park on Saturday. The video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday.

While some picnickers were scared to see the elephant, others did not lose the opportunity to click a few selfies with it. Bablu was brought under control by its mahout and a few other caretakers minutes after the incident.  Sources said the elephant was moving towards the forest when it was distracted by the sound of DJ music. Wildlife lovers said the picnickers should have refrained from playing music at the spot as it comes under Similipal National Park.

Pitabata, one of the entry points of the park is not far from Sitakund and the officials should have warned the picnickers from playing loud music at the spot.

The State Government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC near the park and adjacent crusher units and quarries.

Since Sitakund is inside the park, restrictions on loud music must have been imposed. Baripada DFO Swayam Mallick said he discussed the matter with Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF). He said picnickers playing loud music at Sitakund will be penalised.

