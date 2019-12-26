JSW vandalism case: 10 more engineering graduates held

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Paradip Police on Wednesday arrested 10 more engineering graduates for their alleged involvement in vandalising the office of JSW Group here.

With this, the number of youths arrested in the incident that took place on Tuesday reached 20. All those arrested are members of Student Organisation of Biju Pattnaik University, who allegedly entered the port office of JSW Steel forcibly and damaged furniture, computers and vandalised a car.

They accused JSW Steel, which is planning to set up a steel plant on the land vacated by Posco, of not giving priority to local engineers in employment. While 10 agitators were arrested on Tuesday, 10 more were nabbed on Wednesday following raids throughout Paradip town. They have been forwarded to court.

Meanwhile, members of Paradip Youth Engineering Association have flayed the members of Student Organisation of Biju Pattnaik University for the incident.