Lack of medical equipment hits patient care in Jeypore hospital

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With Jeypore district headquarters hospital (DHH) lacking basic medical equipment for ENT and dental screening, patients are forced to seek refuge with private doctors even for minor ailments.

The State Government made Jeypore DHH operational at Puhulbad a year back. The doctors and equipment were shifted from the erstwhile Koraput DHH, which was elevated as Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (MCH), as per the directive of the Government.

Sources said though there are doctors in the ENT and Dental wings of the DHH, non-availability of the required equipment in these important departments has hit patient care.

Basic instruments like ear wax remover kit, scissors, scalpel handle round, periosteal elevator molt, bone file miller colburn, osteotome chisel, Heidbrink elevator, needle holder and Coleman straight are not available in the DHH.

On an average, as many as 100 patients from Jeypore, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Kotpad areas visit the DHH for ENT and dental treatment every day.

However, the doctors only prescribe medicines and are unable to carry out necessary tests due to lack of instruments. Patients are either advised to visit the MCH at Koraput or private clinics for even minor cases, the sources said.

Basu Sethi, a resident of Jayanagar, said, “I went to the DHH for removing a piece of cotton from my son’s ear. However, the ENT doctor expressed his helplessness citing lack of instruments.” Later, Sethi treated his son in a private clinic.

“Though we have drawn the attention of district health authorities to the issue several times in the past, no steps have been taken to address the problem,” said an ENT specialist. He said the doctors are doing their best to treat patients with the available instruments.

Contacted, Chief District Medical Officer of Koraput Makarand Beura feigned ignorance about the matter. “I have no information regarding the non-availability of ENT and Dental instruments in Jeypore DHH. However, I will to look into the matter,” he added.