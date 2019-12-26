Home States Odisha

Lack of medical equipment hits patient care in Jeypore hospital

Patients are either advised to visit the MCH at Koraput or private clinics for even minor cases.

Published: 26th December 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

doctors

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With Jeypore district headquarters hospital (DHH) lacking basic medical equipment for ENT and dental screening, patients are forced to seek refuge with private doctors even for minor ailments.
The State Government made Jeypore DHH operational at Puhulbad a year back. The doctors and equipment were shifted from the erstwhile Koraput DHH, which was elevated as Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (MCH), as per the directive of the Government.

Sources said though there are doctors in the ENT and Dental wings of the DHH, non-availability of the required equipment in these important departments has hit patient care.

Basic instruments like ear wax remover kit, scissors, scalpel handle round, periosteal elevator molt, bone file miller colburn, osteotome chisel, Heidbrink elevator, needle holder and Coleman straight are not available in the DHH.

On an average, as many as 100 patients from Jeypore, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Kotpad areas visit the DHH for ENT and dental treatment every day.

However, the doctors only prescribe medicines and are unable to carry out necessary tests due to lack of instruments. Patients are either advised to visit the MCH at Koraput or private clinics for even minor cases, the sources said.

Basu Sethi, a resident of Jayanagar, said, “I went to the DHH for removing a piece of cotton from my son’s ear. However, the ENT doctor expressed his helplessness citing lack of instruments.” Later, Sethi treated his son in a private clinic.

“Though we have drawn the attention of district health authorities to the issue several times in the past, no steps have been taken to address the problem,” said an ENT specialist. He said the doctors are doing their best to treat patients with the available instruments.

Contacted, Chief District Medical Officer of Koraput Makarand Beura feigned ignorance about the matter. “I have no information regarding the non-availability of ENT and Dental instruments in Jeypore DHH. However, I will to look into the matter,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DHH Jeypore DHH operational Jeypore DHH
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp