Home States Odisha

Odisha likely to have two more medical colleges

Odisha has 10 aspirational districts, of which two medical colleges at Koraput and Balangir are already functional and the State Government has submitted proposals to set up two more medical colleges.

Published: 26th December 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan paying tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan paying tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

Odisha is likely to have two more Government medical colleges under phase-III of the ongoing Centrally sponsored scheme for upgrading district or referral hospitals. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said the medical colleges will come up in the aspirational districts as the Centre is focusing on the development of health facilities in remote regions of the country that are deprived of even minimum standard of care.

Odisha has 10 aspirational districts, of which two medical colleges at Koraput and Balangir are already functional and the State Government has submitted proposals to set up two more medical colleges at Phulbani in Kandhamal and Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi. “We have decided to open 75 medical colleges in the third phase and most of these will be located in the aspirational districts of the country. Odisha Government has sent proposals for two medical colleges which are under consideration. Six medical colleges have already been sanctioned in earlier two phases,” he said.

“Of the 75 new medical colleges, 49 already have been sanctioned in the last four to five months. Preference are being given to aspirational districts and District Headquarters Hospitals having 300 beds to improve tertiary health infrastructure,” Dr Vardhan said.

The Union Health Minister urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) - Ayushman Bharat in Odisha.

He said the national health protection scheme should be implemented as soon as possible so that the needy people of the State are not deprived of its benefits. 

Stating that 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres will be developed under the scheme by December 31, 2022, Dr Vardhan said 25,000 such centres have already been set up and  15,000 will be ready by March 31 next year. 

Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan also requested Odisha Government to accept Ayushman Bharat.

He said patients can avail cashless treatment upto Rs 5 lakh for critical diseases across the country under the scheme and the State should not deprive them of the benefits.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also requested the Chief Minister several times to implement the scheme. We expect the State Government will consider it soon,” he added.

Dr Vardhan was here to inaugurate patient care facilities, including modular OTs, 100-bed ICU complex, Cath Lab and Fluoroscopy at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. He unveiled a life-size statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the hospital premises.

The Union Ministers were accompanied by members of governing body committee and MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Amar Patnaik and Anubhav Mohanty and MLA Suresh Routray.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Odisha hospitals Odisha medical care Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp