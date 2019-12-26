Parties in Odisha pay tribute to former PM Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Politicians across party lines paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary. In his tribute to Vajpayee, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the former Prime Minister is an inspiration for all. A Union minister in the NDA Government led by Vajpayee in 1997, Patnaik said the former Prime Minister was also a multi-faceted personality.

“Humble tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Atalji was a charismatic leader, a parliamentarian par excellence, exceptional poet, eloquent orator. Atalji’s multi-faceted personality and distinguished statesmanship is an inspiration for us,” Patnaik said in a tweet.

The BJD led by Naveen was part of the NDA and the alliance of the regional outfit with the BJP continued till 2009. The BJD snapped ties with the BJP before the 2009 General Elections.

Paying tribute to Vajpayee, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said Odisha will forever remain indebted to the former Prime Minister for his contributions towards the development of the State. “The people of Odisha will forever be grateful to Atalji for granting us AIIMS, Bhubaneswar campus and laying its foundation stone in 2003,” Pradhan tweeted.

Unveiling a statue of Vajpayee along with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and MP Aparajita Sarangi on AIIMS campus here, Pradhan said it was Atalji who conceived the idea of the institute which has become an apex centre of healthcare in this part of the country.

Pradhan also released a photograph of Vajpayee and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik taken in Odisha Assembly during the former’s visit to the State in 1991.