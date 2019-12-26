Home States Odisha

Parties in Odisha pay tribute to former PM Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

Politicians across party lines paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary.

Published: 26th December 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

vajpayee

Party members hold candles to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Politicians across party lines paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary. In his tribute to Vajpayee, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the former Prime Minister is an inspiration for all. A Union minister in the NDA Government led by Vajpayee in 1997, Patnaik said the former Prime Minister was also a multi-faceted personality.

“Humble tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Atalji was a charismatic leader, a parliamentarian par excellence, exceptional poet, eloquent orator. Atalji’s multi-faceted personality and distinguished statesmanship is an inspiration for us,” Patnaik said in a tweet.

The BJD led by Naveen was part of the NDA and the alliance of the regional outfit with the BJP continued till 2009. The BJD snapped ties with the BJP before the 2009 General Elections.

Paying tribute to Vajpayee, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said Odisha will forever remain indebted to the former Prime Minister for his contributions towards the development of the State. “The people of Odisha will forever be grateful to Atalji for granting us AIIMS, Bhubaneswar campus and laying its foundation stone in 2003,” Pradhan tweeted.

Unveiling a statue of Vajpayee along with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and MP Aparajita Sarangi on AIIMS campus here, Pradhan said it was Atalji who conceived the idea of the institute which has become an apex centre of healthcare in this part of the country.

Pradhan also released a photograph of Vajpayee and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik taken in Odisha Assembly during the former’s visit to the State in 1991.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik NDA Government Atal Bihari Vajpayee
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp