Rourkela Rajyarani Express now daily

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Railways has decided to increase the frequency of Rourkela-Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani Express from six days a week to daily for the convenience of passengers.

A railway official said the service will be effective from December 28 from Rourkela and December 29 from Gunupur. The timings and stoppages for this train at various scheduled stations will remain unchanged.

It has also been decided to revise the timings of Ahmedabad-Puri Express at Angul station from December 27 for the operational reasons and smooth traffic operations. The train will arrive at Angul at 3 am and leave at 3.02 am towards Puri instead of its existing arrival time at 3.20 am and departure at 3.22 am respectively.

The Railways have also decided to extend the services of Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road Passenger trains up to Mahipur from December 27. The timings of Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road Passenger trains have also been revised for operational reasons.

The Khurda Road-Mahipur Passenger will leave Khurda Road at 8.15 pm and will reach at Mahipur at 10.15 pm. In return direction, it will leave Mahipur at 4.30 am and will arrive at Khurda Road at 6.45 am. Another passenger train will leave Khurda Road at 8.20 am and reach at Mahipur at 10.15 am. In the return direction, it will leave Mahipur at 10.45 am and will arrive at Khurda Road at 12.45 pm.

Consequent upon the changes in timings of Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road Passenger, the timings of connecting Khurda Road-Puri Passenger has been changed. The Khurda Road-Puri Passenger will leave Khurda Road at 1.30 pm instead of 12.30 pm and will reach at Puri at 2.50 pm instead of 1.50 pm.