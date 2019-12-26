Solar light project in Odisha a damp squib

Home States Odisha

A solar lighting project, implemented in six panchayats of Khallikote block, has failed to live up to the expectations of people.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A solar lighting project, implemented in six panchayats of Khallikote block, has failed to live up to the expectations of people. The project was launched under Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM) in Kespur, Bikrampur, Odia Alapur, Kairasi and Langaleswar panchayats of the block. Electricity poles were laid by Odisha Small Scale Industries Corporation (OSIC) at a cost of Rs 2.11 crore three years back. However, after functioning for a few days, 50 per cent of the light posts stopped working.

The residents of the panchayats alleged most of the equipment used were of inferior quality. They said the officials concerned had somehow managed to get no-objection certificate for the projects from the sarpanchs.

BDO, Khallikote Naba Krushna Jena said he would discuss the issue in a meeting of representatives of Rurban cluster panchayats soon. He said a decision has been taken to collect data on defunct solar light posts through WhatsApp groups or a toll-free number.

As per the agreement, OSIC was supposed to maintain the solar light posts for three years and appoint two technicians for the task.

SPMRM was launched in 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was decided to implement the mission through a three-tier structure in Odisha. These are Cluster Development and Management Unit (CDMU) at cluster level, District Project Monitoring Unit (DPMU) under the chairmanship of Collector and State Level Empowered Committee (SPMU) under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.

An amount of Rs 100 crore was earmarked for 10 years under SPMRM for as many as 10 panchayats in Khallikote block. But several projects including construction of six dry fish storages at a cost of Rs 90 lakh, drinking water supply in Kespur at a cost of Rs 2 crore and others have faded into oblivion due to apathy of officials concerned.

