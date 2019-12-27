Bandh over minor’s rape, murder brings life to halt

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR : Life came to a standstill in Nabarangpur district on Thursday owing to a bandh called by District Congress Committee against police inaction in arresting the accused in the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Kosagumuda. Some party workers allegedly torched a car near Ambedkar Chhak following former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi’s direction to his supporters to keep petrol and diesel re a dy and set afire everything.

They also blocked several roads by placing logs and burning tyres. Vehicular traffic on roads leading to Kalahandi and Chhattisgarh from Koraput was stalled for several hours. Buses did not ply to Jeypore, Nabarangpur town, Umerkote and Kotpad. Majhi along with party leader Muna Tripathy and a dozen other Congress members sat on dharna near Maa Bhandara Gharani temple. Shops, business establishments and markets remained closed on the day in Nabarangpur, Kosagumuda and Umerkote.

On the other hand, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi accused the Congress members of creating inconvenience to commuters. On December 13, the girl of Gumundoli village had gone missing and her body was found a day later on the outskirts of the village. Family members had alleged that she was raped and murdered. Although police detained two persons of Koraput, no arrests have been made in the case so far. Investigation into the case is underway, said DIG (south western) Shefeen Ahamed. Elaborate security arrangements were made by police to avoid any untoward situation during the bandh.