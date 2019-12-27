Home States Odisha

BJD not a political party, it’s a movement: Naveen

Naveen said the people of Odisha are a family and the responsibility they have given to BJD through elections is not power.

Published: 27th December 2019

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with other leaders at BJD Foundation Day celebration in party office in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the BJD is not a political party and it does not depend on any leader for survival and growth, raising the question of leadership succession in the regional outfit.“Biju Janata Dal is not a political party and it is not dependent on some or other political leaders, including me, for its survival and growth,” the BJD supremo said while addressing the 23rd establishment day celebrations at the party headquarters here.

Quoting former Chief Minister and his late father Biju Patnaik, the Chief Minister said, “Do not be loyal to me, but be loyal to the cause of Odisha’s destiny.” True to his (Biju Babu’s) words, BJD has now become a people’s movement, he said and added that it is a movement to provide service to 4.5 crore people of Odisha.

“The BJD is a movement based on the hopes and aspirations of 4.5 crore people of Odisha and their development,” he said.The Chief Minister gave another mantra to party workers and leaders, to win the hearts of people through service, on the occasion. “You all know the talisman given by Mahatma Gandhi to inculcate the attitude of service. Now, I am giving you Gandhiji’s another talisman to mark his 150th anniversary celebrations, to win the hearts of people through service,” he said.

Naveen said the people of Odisha are a family and the responsibility they have given to BJD through elections is not power. “It is a great opportunity to serve the people and we are doing this with all humility and honesty,” he said.

Stating that the BJD is not working to win only elections, the Chief Minister said, “We are working to win the hearts of people for 365 days.” By following this policy, BJD has become a symbol of Odisha’s progress, he said and thanked all the leaders and workers for working towards strengthening the party.

