Carnival fever grips residents of Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Carnival fever has gripped the people of Jajpur with the district playing host to a series of cultural festivals (Mahotsavs) from December 10. The celebrations spanning one and a half months will come to an end on January 15.While curtains have already come down on three Mahotsavs, another three carnivals have got off to a glittering start with top Ollywood stars performing at three different places in the district. This apart, Zilla and Barachana Mahotsavs are scheduled to begin soon.

The 13th edition of Kuakhia Mahotsav kicked off in Rasulpur block on December 23 and will continue till January 5. Similarly, 15th edition of Dharmasala Mahotsav began on a colourful note at Jaraka Bazaar on Wednesday night. The cultural extravaganza will also continue till January 5. Goleipur Mahaotsav, which is being organised for the first time near Panikoili, too started on Wednesday.

Earlier, the five-day Kalinga Nagar Mahotsav concluded on December 14. Korei Mahotsav started on December 20 and came to an end on December 22. Similarly, the five-day Jajpur Sadar Mahotsav at Baruan Chowk ended on December 24.

Folk dance, music, Pala, sand art, melody, orchestra and other cultural programmes are being organised at the festivals. Apart from top Ollywood stars, prominent dance troupes across the State and outside are participating. Thousands of people across Jajpur and nearby district are making a beeline for the carnivals.