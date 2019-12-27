Home States Odisha

Croc count in Bhitarkanika

Forest officials on Thursday kicked-off the nine-day crocodile census in Bhitarkanika National Park and its nearby areas.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Forest officials on Thursday kicked-off the nine-day crocodile census in Bhitarkanika National Park and its nearby areas.Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika Bikash Ranjan Dash said in view of the annual census of saltwater crocodiles, a nine-day ban on entry of tourists into the park was imposed from December 36 to January 4.

This year, the crocodiles will be counted on the basis of sightings. “We have engaged forest guards, locals and environmentalists to carry out the census in water-bodies of the park and its nearby areas,” said noted herpetologist and former wildlife researcher of the Forest department Dr Sudhakar Kar.Around 80 persons will be trained on the method of counting crocodiles at Dangamala. The enumerators will use GPS to map the exact location of the reptiles. “We will also use photographic interpretation during the census through digital cameras with the exact date and time of the location of crocodiles. Researchers will then use the pictures to measure the length and age of the reptiles,” he said.

Enumerators will count the reptiles on the basis of sightings in various creeks and rivers both in day and night. The night counting will provide a clear picture of the hatchlings and yearlings since identification is easy during night. “We will also use spotlights in the night, apply thermometers to measure the temperature of the water and GPS to count the crocodiles. Field data on day and night eyeshine counts will be taken during the census,” Dr Kar said.

As many as 1,610 crocodiles were counted in 2010 census. The number rose to 1,654 in 2011 but marginally decreased in 2012 as 1,646 reptiles were sighted. Similarly, 1,649 crocodiles were counted in 2013, 1,644 in 2014, 1,665 in 2015, 1,671 in 2016, 1,682 in 2017 and 1,698 crocodiles in 2018. “This year, we are expecting the count to improve,” he added.

