Elephant calf carcass found

DEOGARH: Carcass of a male elephant calf was found near Baradanali village under Reamal forest range on Thursday morning. Forest department is yet to ascertain reason behind the death. Villagers spotted the carcass and informed the forest officials. Subsequently, Reamal Forest Ranger, Bhabani Shankar Das along with other officials rushed to the spot and seized the carcass for autopsy.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
TV journalists attacked by miscreants in Amaravati during Andhra capital change protests
ICC should not allow teams to tour unsafe India: Javed Miandad
States not implementing CAA going against Constitution: Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
After Kerala, Uttarakhand schools introduce 'water bell' to have students consume more water
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pens poem against NRC, Citizenship Act
Madhya Pradesh government orders inquiry into 'revolutionary terrorist' exam question