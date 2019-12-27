Elephant calf carcass found

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: Carcass of a male elephant calf was found near Baradanali village under Reamal forest range on Thursday morning. Forest department is yet to ascertain reason behind the death. Villagers spotted the carcass and informed the forest officials. Subsequently, Reamal Forest Ranger, Bhabani Shankar Das along with other officials rushed to the spot and seized the carcass for autopsy.