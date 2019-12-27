Man trampled to death

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A man was trampled to death by an elephant in Batrakhole-Ketra forest under Handappa range on Wednesday. The deceased is Bichitra Behera of Batrakhole village. Behera had gone to the forest to graze cattle but did not return home in the night. In the morning, villagers searched for him and found his body in the forest. They informed police and forest department officials who rushed to the spot. Forest officials said an elephant had sneaked into the area from Angul and might have killed Behera. ENS