Overcast sky hampers solar eclipse view

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/ROURKELA : People who stepped out of their houses to witness the last solar eclipse of the decade were disappointed due to overcast sky in Koraput on Thursday. The sky remained cloudy till 11 am and severe cold wave gripped the district followed by mild rains. Special rituals were conducted in Sabara Srikhetra and Gupteswar temple on the occasion.

In Rourkela, people of all age groups witnessed the solar eclipse during a group viewing organised under the aegis of the Rourkela unit of Vigyan Chetna Manch at the Jubilee Park. Using protective sun films, they witnessed the celestial event that was visible in the city between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. Earlier, the organisers had created awareness among school and college students about the event and also educated them on safe viewing and scientific reason behind solar eclipse.