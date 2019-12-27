Ropeway pulls crowd to Hirakud

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The ropeway connecting Jawahar Udyan with Gandhi Minar near Hirakud dam has turned out to be a crowd-puller. Opened a month back, 13,600 visiors have taken ride in the cable cars so far. And on Wednesay, 955 visitors took ride in it.

Enforcement Officer of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation which is operating the ropeway, Subhankar Mohanty said the ropeway connects the Jawahar Udyan park, below Hirakud dam, with Gandhi Minar which is located on the top of a hill.The Minar is a watch tower above the dam and provides a bird’s eye view of the vast Hirakud reservoir. The ropeway consists of 12 cabins with each having a capacity to carry four passengers at a time.