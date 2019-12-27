Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to grace platinum jubilee celebration

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The stage is set for the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rajendra College which will be attended by Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday. On eve of the celebration, students and faculty members of the college took out a procession in Balangir town showcasing the culture and heritage of the district. Local MP AU Singhdeo took part in the rally that started from Koshal Kalamandal ground and culminated on the college premises. Among others, president of alumni association Lalit Kumar Nayak and secretary Arbind Das besides, principal of the college Binaya Kumar Jena were present.