BJP alleges scam in Gopalpur beach fest

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: THE BJP leaders of Ganjam have accused BJD of using the Gopalpur Beach festival as a political platform instead of promoting the district’s culture and talent.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, president of district unit of BJP, Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said the Gopalpur Beach festival has turned into a “Biju Janata Dal festival”. He accused leaders of the party of swindling crores of rupees in the name of festival and demanded a high-level inquiry into expenditure incurred for the event. “BJD flags can be seen everywhere at the festival venue”, he alleged. Jena submitted a memorandum to the Ganjam Collector.

Other leaders of the party alleged that not a single dance troupe of Ganjam has been invited to participate for the festival. They alleged that a `600-crore package for beautification of Gopalpur beach, launching of water sports and construction of a park near the beach is lying unused. The festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on December 24.