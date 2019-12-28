Celebrations begin at Rajendra College

Sanjay Kumar Mishra By

Express News Service

BALANGIR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal inaugurated the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Rajendra College here on Friday after bad weather forced Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu to cancel his visit to Odisha.

Naidu was scheduled to attend the inaugural ceremony of the celebrations but could not reach here due to inclement weather condition at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. However, the Vice-President conveyed his good wishes and greetings to students, faculty members and alumni of the college through an audio message.

The Vice-President hoped that students would use their knowledge and skills to serve people and take the nation on the path of glory.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Lal hoped that the college will produce world-class talents. “Education enlightens the human mind. Students should learn to respect and accept others,” he said.Speaking on the occasion, Union Steel, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Balangir has produced many stalwarts in various fields. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is emphasising on development of the region. All of us should work towards realising the Prime Minister’s dream of building a strong nation,” he added.

Pradhan requested the State Government to fill up vacancies and depute required staff and faculty in the college.Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Sahoo said it was a moment of pride when the college was accorded the status of unitary university earlier this year. He exhorted the alumni to lend a helping hand for making the institution into a model university.

Balangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, who also attended the celebrations, remembered her grandfather-in-law late Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo on whose name the college was established.

Among others, Principal Binaya Kumar Jena, president of Alumini Association Lalit Nayak and secretary Arabinda Dash spoke.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the concluding day of the college’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The college was founded in 1944 by Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo, the king of erstwhile Patna State and former Chief Minister of Odisha.

Mishra not to attend celebration

Balangir: Former Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA of Balangir Narasingha Mishra will not be attending the Platinum Jubilee celebration of Rajendra College. Addressing the media here, Mishra said though his name was printed in the invitation card, he was not intimated as per the protocol. However, he wished success of the programme and urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the organisers.