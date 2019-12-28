Cold wave alert for weekend, rain on New Year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Friday issued cold wave alert for six districts in the next two days and asked collectors to take appropriate measures to protect people from the chill.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena asked collectors to keep a close watch and take necessary steps to deal with cold wave situation, especially for people living in the open. “Those without homes may be allowed to take shelter in schools and other public buildings during night hours,” the SRC wrote. The Collectors have also been directed to ensure proper management of night shelters in urban areas to provide accommodation to the homeless and needy.

In its bulletin, the IMD predicted cold wave in Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts in the next 48 hours, till December 30 morning.

Director, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar HR Biswas said the night temperature is likely to fall gradually by 4 to 6 degree Celsius in these districts during next two to three days. During this period, the weather will remain dry, he added.

No station in the State recorded temperature below 10 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours, ending Friday morning. While Sundargarh recorded the lowest temperature of 10.5 degree Celsius, Daringbadi registered lowest night temperature of 13.5 degree Celsius. Minimum night temperature in the Capital was 16.8 degree Celsius.

However, the New Year is likely to be wet with the IMD predicting rain from January 1. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm is likely to occur at several places of north interior Odisha and at a few places across the State from January 1 to 3. “The rainfall activity will be mainly due to interaction between western disturbance and lower level easterlies from December 31,” said Biswas.

Rainfall was also recorded in parts of several districts including Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Bargarh and Balasore in the last 24 hours.

The IMD also forecast dense fog in parts of North Odisha and Kandhamal, Puri, Khurda, Sonepur and Kalahandi on Saturday. The SRC also asked police and Transport department officials to regulate plying of vehicles in fog-affected areas to prevent road mishap.

