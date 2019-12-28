Home States Odisha

DHSE wants strict execution of school bus policy in Odisha

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has asked all higher secondary schools to ensure strict implementation of the School Bus Policy.

School bus

School bus for representational purpose. (Express photo)

By Express News Service

In a letter, the Directorate has asked Principals of all higher secondary schools to ensure that school buses and other mini vehicles used as mode of transportation by students must abide by the rules of road safety as per the provisions of the new MV Act and State Road Safety Council. It has reiterated its earlier direction asking authorities to prevent Plus II students from riding motorised vehicle to schools.
Officials of the Directorate stated that it has been observed by the Transport department as well as the School and Mass Education department that the school bus policy is not being strictly enforced by many higher secondary schools, government and private, in the State.

“Many school buses and three-wheelers are carrying more schools students than the prescribed limit. School authorities will be held responsible for such lapses,” an official from the Directorate said.
As per the policy, the number of students in a bus shall be restricted to its seating capacity, the Directorate order further stated.

Officials said schools will have to ensure that School Level Transport Committee is formed with Principals as the head of the committee. The committee should meet at least once every month. School authorities will also need to ensure that buses engaged have valid insurance, fitness certificate, road permit, PUC certification as per the provisions of new MV Act.The Principals have been asked to maintain coordination with local RTOs for safety of students.

