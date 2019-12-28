JSW office ransack: 7 more arrested

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Police on Friday arrested seven members of Student Organisation of Biju Patnaik University (SOBU) for ransacking the office of JSW Steel a few days back. With this, the total number of persons arrested in this connection has reached 28.

Accusing JSW Steel of not fulfilling its promise of providing jobs to locals, SOBU members entered the port office of JSW Steel forcibly and damaged furniture and computers and also vandalised a car on Tuesday. Following the incident, Paradip Model police registered two cases.

Police identified the accused from a video of the ransacking and subsequent protest captured by an employee of JSW. Paradip Model IIC Rajani Kant Samal said as many as 200 SOBU members have been booked for the incident. A manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused.

Meanwhile, members of SOBU have fled Paradip fearing police action. Some members claimed that police raided the office of SOBU and seized more than 1,200 resumes and certificates of unemployed engineers.