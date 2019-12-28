Lack of safety clouds waterfall’s beauty

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: LACK of safety measures at the picturesque Galigabdar Rathabali waterfall in Koraput district has raised concern among tourists visiting the spot.

Located 11 km away from Potangi block headquarter on the foothills of Deomali, one can get a view of Galigabdar Rathabali’s multiple drops from a distance. Water gushes down in several steps through a single rock and visitors can climb to the top of the rock to have a closer look at the fall.

For its stunning landscape, the waterfall gets visitors round the year from both within the State and Andhra Pradesh. Due to good road communication, the waterfall is easily approachable from even Raipur and Andhra Pradesh and on an average, at least 200 tourists visit the waterfall during the peak season.

However, there has been a rise in number of accidents at the spot in the absence of safety measures. On Wednesday, a youth of Kokosara village in Kalahandi district died after falling from the first drop of the waterfall. Including this, seven accidents have been reported at the spot in the last fortnight but all except the Kalahandi youth escape with minor injuries.

In the absence of guard wall or fences around the waterfall, people usually fall while climbing atop the rocky surface of the waterfall or while posing at the top of the fall to get a selfie.

District Tourist Office Surendra Lima said two security guards have been engaged at the spot to warn tourists not to go too close to the waterfall as the rocky surface near the fall is slippery. “We have sought funds from the Tourism Department for constructing railing near the waterfall,” he said.