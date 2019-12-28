Lodge owners held for flesh trade

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Two lodge owners were arrested by Baripada police from Lalbazaar area on Friday for their allegedly running a prostitution racket here. They are Dilip Kumar Das and Manoj Kumar Das, both residents of Ward 4 under Baripada Municipal limits.

IIC of Baripada police station, Ashok Kumar Nayak said on Saturday, police had arrested 15 youths and detained as many girls under Immoral Traffic Prevention Act from lodges owned by Dilip and Manoj. The girls were sent back to their houses after medical examination. Interrogation of the youths led to arrest of the lodge owners. Police said the two used to run a prostitution racket in their lodges.

They were produced in SDJM court which remanded them in judicial custody after rejecting their bail pleas.