Malkangiri Collector's PA found dead

Malkangiri Collector's personal assistant Deba Narayan Panda, who was missing since Friday, was found dead on Saturday. His body was found in Satiguda dam.

Panda had left his office chamber yesterday at around 1 pm but did not reach his house. When he did not return till night, his family members tried to contact him but his mobile was unreachable. They later registered a missing complaint in Malkangiri police station.

Today, police found Panda's motorcycle, shoes and helmet at the bridge of Satiguda dam and pressed fire fighters to search for him. During the search operation, fire fighters recovered Panda's body from the dam Although reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained, police are continuing investigation to find out the circumstances that led to his death. Malkangiri IIC Rama Prasad Nag said prima facie it appears like a suicide.

