Naveen, the invincible

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

As 2019 comes to an end, Bijay Chaki chronicles the defining moments and developments in Odisha politics that marked the year that was

2019 General Elections

Defying a Modi wave sweeping across the country, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik won a thumping majority by bagging 113 Assembly seats out of the total 147 and stormed back to power for the fifth consecutive time.After taking oath on May 29, 2019, Naveen became one of the longest serving chief ministers of the country with 19 years and 293 days in office.

BJP stutters in State but gains at Centre

The BJP’s Mission 120+ to capture power in Odisha proved a damp squib. The party had launched a blistering campaign targeting Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik with even Modi and senior leaders describing him as a burnt transformer. Yet, it could muster only 23 Assembly seats.

However, it was able to make huge dent in the Lok Sabha seats, riding on the nationwide sentiments for Modi, and won eight seats, restricting BJD to 12 against 20 in 2014.

Congress’ slump continues

The Congress’ decline continued and reached near decimation by managing to win only nine Assembly seats and slumped to the third position in the State.OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik lost from two seats he contested while many other senior leaders bit the dust along with their sons and daughters. It could win one MP seat, though.Post-election debacle, dissidence again reared its head demanding ouster of Niranjan Patnaik as OPCC chief after the party’s poor show in election.The dissidents want sitting MLA Mohammad Moquim as the new party chief for Congress revival in Odisha.