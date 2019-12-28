NFSA implementation under Orissa High Court scanner

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa High Court has directed the State Government to complete framing of guidelines under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and appoint grievance redressal officers in the districts by January 31, 2020.The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra has also directed the Government to conduct the first round of social audit in the State by March 31, 2020. It has posted the matter for next hearing on February 3, 2020.

The Odisha State Legal Services Authority had filed the PIL seeking intervention for proper implementation of NFSA in the State on September 5. On September 11, the Court had issued notice wanting to know the status of implementation of the Act, especially sections-15 and 28.

NFSA’s section-15 stipulates appointment of a grievance redressal officer in each district for effective and expeditious redressal of grievances of aggrieved persons in matters relating to distribution of entitled food grains or meals or to ensure their entitlements. Similarly, the section-28 of NFSA prescribes periodic social audits by every local authority or any other authority or body authorised by the State Government on the functioning of fair price shops, targeted public distribution system and other welfare schemes. It also mandates publication of findings of the social audit.

On Tuesday, the Government informed the Court that the guidelines were being framed for appointment of grievance redressal officer in all the districts. The Government also admitted that conducting of social audit prescribed under NFSA had not started in the State.

The enactment of the NFSA on July 5, 2013 had marked a paradigm shift in the approach to food security from welfare to rights-based approach as it legally entitled up to 75 per cent of rural population and 50 per cent of urban population to receive subsidised food grains under targeted public distribution system.