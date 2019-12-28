Odisha government nod for projects worth Rs 922 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Friday gave green signal to investment proposals worth Rs 922 crore envisaging an employment potential for 2,650 persons.

The proposals from tourism, steel, food processing and IT and ESDM sectors were approved at a meeting of State-level Single Window Clearance Authority presided over by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at Lok Seva Bhavan here.

Giving approval to the proposed projects, the Chief Secretary directed the departments concerned to facilitate their early grounding. He asked the Industries and Water Resources departments to make water allocation to industrial units more realistic and qualitative. The Industries department was asked to withdraw the decision to allocate water to proposed projects and reallocate them as per real requirement.

It was decided that Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) will allot land for all industrial units approved by the district-level single window clearance authority. The General Manager of respective DICs will work as the nodal point for IDCO at district level. Managing Director of IDCO Sanjay Singh assured necessary logistics and staff support to the DICs.

Official sources said in the ESDM sector, the committee approved the proposal of a Odisha-based ESDM company for setting up a manufacturing unit for production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) at EMC park (Infovalley) in Khurda district with total investment of `96.8 crore having employment potential for 425 people.

In the food processing sector, the proposal of a State-based leading exporter of sea food products for enhancement of its unit capacity located at Deras Sea Food Park, Khurda with additional investment of `85.94 crore and employment potential for 580 people was approved. Two proposals for setting up an amusement park in Khurda district with an investment of `107.1 crore and a hotel at Bhubaneswar with an investment of `59.08 crore were approved. The proposed proposals will have employment potential for 667 people.