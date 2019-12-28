Odisha’s 5th LPG bottling plant comes up in Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal inaugurated the new LPG bottling plant of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) here on Friday. He said the plant is a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the region. “The plant will provide security to women and improve their living conditions,” he said.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who was scheduled to dedicate the plant to the nation, had to cancel his visit due to inclement weather. However, he conveyed his good wishes through an audio message.

“I extend my warm greetings to BPCL and people of Western Odisha on getting a new LPG bottling plant that would cater to around 20 lakh households by filling 42 lakh cylinders per annum,” Naidu said. The fifth LPG bottling plant in the State has been set up at Barkani village in the district at a cost of `103 crore. The Vice-President also complimented BPCL for commissioning the state-of-the-art bottling plant three months ahead of the schedule.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who had laid the foundation stone of the plant in May last year, said the new plant will benefit 14 Western Odisha districts. More than 150 trucks will be engaged in supplying LPG cylinders to different parts of the region generating more than 500 direct and indirect employment opportunities. The plant will bring economic prosperity to the region, he said.

“Till 2014, there were 13.20 crore LPG consumers in the country. Now, the figure has crossed 27 crore. In Odisha, the number of consumers has crossed 80 lakh,” Pradhan added. Among others, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Sahoo, Balangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, MLA Narasingha Mishra and senior BPCL officials were present.