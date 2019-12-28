Plus II exams from March 3

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Council of Higher Secondary Education will conduct annual Higher Secondary Examination 2020 from March 3 to March 28.

Examination Controller, CHSE, BK Sahu said the annual Plus II examinations will be held from March 3 to 28 for Science stream, March 4 to 26 for Commerce and March 4 to 27 for Arts stream.For Vocational students, the examination will be held between March 16 and 28. The practicals will be conducted between January 27 and February 5, he added.

Both, regular and ex-regular students will appear the exams for which form fill up was completed on December 24, Sahu added.

The Examination Controller said around 3.49 lakh students, including two lakh students in Arts steam, 97,536 in Science, 25,770 students in Commerce and 7,717 students in Vocational Education will appear the exam this year. A short gap for each subject has been to help students prepare well for the examination, he added.

The School and Mass Education department, for the first time, will also engage 30 nodal officers at district level to monitor the examination process. To prevent malpractice and ensure smooth conduct of exams, the council will form squads at State as well as district level. Collectors and SPs will be involved in the supervision process.

“As per Government’s direction, CCTVs are mandatory for all examination centres. We have already issued direction to Higher Secondary Schools in this regard. Centres which fail to install CCTVs cameras within the stipulated time will be not be allowed to conduct the exams and students of those centres will be sent to other nearby centres,” Sahu said. A control unit will also be set up at CHSE office for real-time monitoring of the exams, he said.

To prevent question paper leak, question paper packets will be marked with Bar Code and focus will be on use of digital technology to prevent question paper leak on social media platforms.

Sahu said efforts will also be given for timely evaluation of answer-sheets and declaration of results.

Evaluation of answer-sheets will begin by April first week and steps will be taken to declare the results for Science and Commerce streams between May second and third week. Steps will also be taken to publish the results for Arts and Vocational Education by May end, the CHSE officials said.

Know the dates

March 3 to 28 Science

March 4 to 26 Commerce

March 4 to 27 Arts

March 16 and 28 Vocational Education

Practicals between January 27 and February 5

3.49 lakh students will write the exam this year