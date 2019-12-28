Poacher arrested with 20 kg venison

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Forest officials arrested a poacher and seized 20 kg of venison, deer hide, three traps and a sharp weapon from him at Batighar village within Bhitarkanika National Park on Friday.

The poacher was identified as Ratikanta Mandal. Forest officer of Jamboo Padmalava Rout said acting on a tip off, officials raided Batighar village and arrested Mandal with the venison. During interrogation, the poacher admitted that he along with others killed a spotted deer in the nearby Kansaradia mangrove forest under Jamboo forest range on Thursday night after trapping the animal.

Mandal was booked under Sections 9, 27, 29 and 35 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Efforts are on to nab other accused who assisted Mandal in the crime, Rout said. Later in the day, Mandal was produced in the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) and remanded to judicial custody.

Since deer and boar meet are in high demand during New Year festivities, security has been beefed up within the park. Bhitarkanika DFO Bikash Ranjan Dash said forest personnel are keeping a tight vigil and night patrolling has been intensified to nab poachers. “We are also monitoring the movement of villagers within the park and its nearby areas,” he added.