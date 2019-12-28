Home States Odisha

Postal gallery to open at State Museum

A gallery depicting the glorious postal history will be opened in Odisha State Museum on its 62nd Foundation Day on Sunday.

Published: 28th December 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with other leaders at BJD Foundation Day celebration in party office in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A gallery depicting the glorious postal history will be opened in Odisha State Museum on its 62nd Foundation Day on Sunday. The gallery is a joint initiative of Odisha Postal Circle, Government of India and Odisha State Museum and the State Government.

Chief Post Master General, Odisha Circle, Santosh Kumar Kamila said the gallery was visualised with an objective to exhibit glorious past of postal history starting from exchange of mails to the present diversified role of postal services.

“The gallery will house postal antiques, stamps and stationery for the benefit of future generation,” he said. The collection will also include rare and valuable postage stamps donated by some eminent philatelists. Display of commemorative postage stamps and special covers issued on Odisha and Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi to commemorate 150 years of his birth anniversary will be the special attractions.

The gallery will also house different types of old letter boxes along with the one having Victoria Crown, different types of scales and weights, spear used by Harkar (Dak runner), uniforms of postman, a morse machine, old stamps, seal, cash bags and postal stationeries.

“A special exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi in around 60 frames will be held on inaugural day of postal gallery and two special covers on unsung heroes of Odisha - Sahid Baji Rout and Bakshi Jagabandhu will be released. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal is slated to inaugurate the gallery,” Kamila added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha State Museum Foundation Day Postal
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp