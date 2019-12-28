Postal gallery to open at State Museum

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A gallery depicting the glorious postal history will be opened in Odisha State Museum on its 62nd Foundation Day on Sunday. The gallery is a joint initiative of Odisha Postal Circle, Government of India and Odisha State Museum and the State Government.

Chief Post Master General, Odisha Circle, Santosh Kumar Kamila said the gallery was visualised with an objective to exhibit glorious past of postal history starting from exchange of mails to the present diversified role of postal services.

“The gallery will house postal antiques, stamps and stationery for the benefit of future generation,” he said. The collection will also include rare and valuable postage stamps donated by some eminent philatelists. Display of commemorative postage stamps and special covers issued on Odisha and Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi to commemorate 150 years of his birth anniversary will be the special attractions.

The gallery will also house different types of old letter boxes along with the one having Victoria Crown, different types of scales and weights, spear used by Harkar (Dak runner), uniforms of postman, a morse machine, old stamps, seal, cash bags and postal stationeries.

“A special exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi in around 60 frames will be held on inaugural day of postal gallery and two special covers on unsung heroes of Odisha - Sahid Baji Rout and Bakshi Jagabandhu will be released. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal is slated to inaugurate the gallery,” Kamila added.