Rewind 2019 politics

The dismal performance of BJP in Assembly elections was a huge setback to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was the face of the party in the State for the last five years.

Published: 28th December 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

End of home run
After the severe drubbing, Pradhan seems to have withdrawn from Odisha politics. His visits have become far and few between and that too mostly for official and party events.

Friends turned foes turned friends
The bonhomie between BJP and BJD was much talked about during first term of Modi. But when elections approached, the parties turned bitter rivals and fought a no-holds-barred battle replete with defections, mud slinging and attacks. Once polls were over, the two again resumed their friendship at the Central-level with BJD acting as an ally for Modi to count on during his most contentious moves.

Naveen gifts RS seat
Breaking political convention, Naveen Patnaik gifted a seat to BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections despite having the brute majority to see all his candidates through. Former IAS officer and private secretary to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Ashwini Vaishnaw was elected to the Upper House from BJP on a seat gift by BJD.

Pillar of support
The BJD supported NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind for the post of President of India. “The Office of the President of India is above political considerations and Biju Janata Dal wants to keep it above politics,” Naveen said. The BJD supported the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill that makes instant triple talaq among Muslims a criminal offence. The party supported the decision to scrap Article 370, divide the Jammu and Kashmir into two states and accord Union Territory status.
The party supported the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the ‘greater interest of the country’ but Patnaik has assured that there will be no NRC in Odisha.

Winners and losers
Naveen contested from two Assembly seats, Hinjili and Bijepur, and won from both. He chose to vacate Bijepur but BJD retained it with a huge margin in the subsequent by-poll. For the first time ever, Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat went in favour of BJP with former IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi defeating former IPS officer and Mumbai Police Commissioner Arup Patnaik, who contested from BJD.A highlight of the polls was defeat of BJP candidate Baijayant Panda from Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency. The three time MP from the seat had revolted against Naveen Patnaik and was expelled. He joined BJP on March 6.BJP’s Pratap Chandra Sarangi who trounced formidable BJD candidate and sitting MP Rabindra Kumar Jena in Balasore Lok Sabha seat was rewarded with a Ministry in Modi 2.0 Cabinet. Veteran leader Jual Oram lost out of a berth in the process.Naveen’s bete noire Bijay Mohapatra tasted yet another defeat in Patkura Assembly seat. Mohapatra had rejoined BJP before 2019 General Elections in an attempt to return to the Odisha Assembly after a gap of 20 years but the defeat put paid to his hopes.One of the senior-most BJD leaders, former minister Damodar Rout joined BJP and contested polls but was defeated. He quit the party after the polls.

